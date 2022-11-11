KELOWNA — It was a return to reverential normality at Kelowna’s Remembrance Day service Friday in City Park.
Proceedings were held in-person, not online as they were in 2020 due to the pandemic. And there were no protestors, like the anti-vaxxers who disrupted an informal service in 2021.
“It’s been a long time coming. Welcome back,” emcee Michael Loewen said at the start of the 11 a.m. service, which drew a crowd of several thousand to the Cenotaph plaza. “It’s wonderful to see you all here on this gorgeous Okanagan morning.”
It was actually cloudy and a couple degrees below freezing, the weather itself sort of a throwback to long-ago Remembrance Day services in Kelowna where snow on the ground was much more common than it has been in recent years.
But the size of the crowd was continuing evidence of a public’s desire to once again gather together in large numbers, particularly for a solemn occasion which commemorates the ultimate sacrifice made by more than 120,000 Canadian soldiers who’ve died during wars and conflicts.
“They gave their lives so that we might live in peace,” Loewen said. “It’s up to us to ensure that their dreams of peace are realized.”
There was a noticeably greater police presence at Friday’s service than is usual for a Remembrance Day service. Several officers were stationed throughout City Park and at the edge of the Cenotaph plaza, while others milled through the crowd.
Police had said they would be out in greater numbers to try forestall a repeat of last year’s commotion, when anti-vaxxers railed against public health orders and vaccine mandates. A woman has been charged under a little used provision of the Criminal Code which prohibits the disruption of solemn events; her case is still winding its way through the courts.
There were no such disruptions at Friday’s service, where the only incident was when a young flag-holding cadet toppled over after standing at attention. He was quickly assisted and helped off the plaza, while another cadet stepped forward to hold aloft the Quebec
flag.
The service had all the traditional components, such as the playing of the Last Post, Piper’s Lament, and Reveille, as well as the Two Minutes’ Silence.
Rev. David Ryttersgaard, one of two Legion padres, led a prayer that included a reference to Ukraine’s efforts to defend their country from the Russian invasion. “We pray for refugees from nations that are under attack,” he said.
Rev. Dick Fletcher, the other Legion padre, thanked those in attendance for coming out in large numbers for the first traditional Remembrance Day service held in Kelowna since 2019.
“I’ve been coming to this place for years and years. This is one of the largest crowds we’ve had in all that time,” he said.
Among the service participants, one woman said she was relieved the service was not marred by any kind of protest. “It was such an embarrassment for Kelowna, what happened last year,” she said.
“I didn’t think any (protestors) would show up, because the pandemic is sort of fading away, thank goodness, but you never know with that bunch,” said the woman, who declined to give her name.
The service concluded with the singing of God Save the King, a version of the royal anthem that had not been heard at a Remembrance Day service since 1951. Queen Elizabeth’s death on Sept. 8 and the accession of King Charles III was noted by Loewen, who said she was the ceremonial head of 20 Canadian military regiments and always made a point of visiting with veterans during her 22 visits to Canada.
“She was a truly remarkable exemplar of duty and service,” Loewen said. “The Queen is dead. Long live the King.”