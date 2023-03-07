A new café is set to open up inside Penticton Regional Airport’s freshly renovated terminal building.
Hungry Bear Power Bites Café is celebrating with a grand opening event on Saturday, April 1, at 11 a.m., with free cake and chance to win prizes.
The new business will serve home-cooked meals and baked goods, with all ingredients sourced or made locally.
“It’s a dream for me,” said owner Christina Teshier in a press release. “We’re a family-run business and we’re happy to serve the community. This café isn’t just for travellers and staff; we want to serve the city.”