Shoplifting cases rose 71% year-over-year in Penticton during the second quarter of 2021, according to fresh statistics released this week by the RCMP.
Sadly, the most commonly stolen item was food, according to Supt. Brian Hunter, who presented a quarterly update Thursday to the board of the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen.
Hunter cautioned that comparisons to 2020 are problematic because COVID-19 restrictions severely limited people’s movements and closed many stores last year.
He cited the easing of restrictions as a potential explanation for the increase in shoplifting cases, which rose from 56 in the second quarter of 2020 to 96 in the same period of 2021.
Threats files rose 50%, from 56 to 94, over that same period, with a quarter of those cases featuring retail workers as victims, according to Hunter.
All told, violent crime in Penticton rose 11% year-over-year in the first half of 2021 and property crime declined 1%.
Summerland, meanwhile, is reeling from a 16% year-over-year increase in violent crime and a 36% spike in property crime during the first half of 2021.
“There are a lot of calls for service to a few, specific residences that we’re trying to tackle,” said Sgt. Dave Preston, the detachment’s commander.
“In general, though, for the most part it’s pretty well spread out in the community.”
Oliver saw violent crime fall 11% and property crime drop 14% year-over-year in the first half of 2021, while Osoyoos enjoyed a 27% reduction in violent crime and noticed a 6% increase in property crime.
However, there are relatively few calls in those communities – for example, 21 assaults in Osoyoos in the first half of 2021 – meaning the percentages can swing wildly.