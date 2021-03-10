Summerland’s new bylaw officer has a new enforcement policy on his new desk.
Dan Maja, who has approximately 20 years’ experience in bylaw services in Kelowna, was officially appointed in February to lead Summerland’s two-person department.
Among his first duties was helping update the district’s bylaw enforcement policy. Major changes include: a commitment to respond to complaints within two business days; a requirement that complaints be submitted in writing; and a stated goal to resolve disputes through voluntary compliance.
The update also incorporates best practices suggested by the Office of the B.C. Ombudsperson and other local governments.
“Staff felt there were items still missing from the previous policy to ensure that all our bylaw enforcement actions are fair, firm and consistent,” Brad Dollevoet, the district’s director of development services, said in an email.
“The new policy also provides guidance to our officers for priority levels for follow-up of enforcement complaints/issues.”
While council adopted the policy update unanimously at its meeting Monday, one member expressed concern about requiring people to put complaints in writing.
“I think if we’re depending on our residents to be kind of the eyes and ears for their bylaw enforcement, we don’t necessarily want to make it a big burden on them to register a complaint,” said Coun. Doug Holmes.
“If there’s a minor complaint – somebody smoking or drinking in the park – they probably don’t want to turn it into something big.”
Maja said there are good reasons for requiring written complaints.
“I don’t want to say that we’re never going to go check on something that gets phoned in…. We want to be responsive to that. But if it’s something where there’s an actual enforcement process is going to have to unfold, it’s nice to start the whole process with a paper copy of a complaint so we can build on it.”
Written complaints also allow Maja to follow-up with people.
“I really want to be able to speak to the complainant and get an idea of what the concern is, how it’s impacting them, how they’re collecting their information so I can do that as well,” he said.
Maja – whose department includes one other half-time bylaw officer – replaces Gary Ellis, who retired last year after 50 years with the district.
The district processed approximately 1,500 bylaw complaints in 2020.