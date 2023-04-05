A final flourish has been added to Earth Day celebrations in Summerland: free transit for a year.
Council on Monday voted 4-3 to go ahead with a year-long pilot project beginning April 22 that will see locals ride for free on Route 30, which offers five daily round trips through Summerland to Penticton.
The move is expected to cost the district $20,000 in lost revenue, which Mayor Doug Holmes described as investment in marketing the community and transit system.
“Free fare, they’ll pay attention,” said Holmes.
“I bet we’re the first in B.C. to even contemplate something like this and that’s going to get a lot of attention and that’s going to send a really strong message that we think public transit is something important. And if we want to get people out of their cars and into transit, maybe this is the way to do it. Let’s try it.”
Coun. Erin Trainer also noted the trial fits with elected officials’ strategic priority of making Summerland more affordable.
“I see this as a trial project and I see the bigger picture: If we’re going to have transit, our whole goal is to get more people riding the bus,” said Trainer.
“We want to get people used to it, become more comfortable doing it, it becoming a more natural thing.”
Opposing votes were cast by Couns. Adrienne Betts, Doug Patan and Marty Van Alphen.
Patan pointed to BC Transit’s most recently available ridership data for Route 30, which showed an average of just 26 daily boardings in the fall of 2021.
“We’re losing $20,000 in revenue for 26 people to ride the bus for free,” he said.
“I’m really, really struggling with this because the food bank hands out free passes for the bus. There’s social programs out there that supply people free bus passes. I’m not sure why we want to go down this route and spend this kind of money for 26 people.”
Patan also said the program is indicative of a growing trend where “we seem to make a lot of decisions that are for the selected few and not for the greater of Summerland.”
Van Alphen suggested the move will be bad for local businesses.
“If I’m a grocery store owner in town and now all of a sudden we’re going to send people for free to Penticton to shop or what have you, it’ll affect my bottom line,” said Van Alphen.
“If Penticton people could ride to Summerland at no cost, that would be awesome and I’d be thrilled to death and I could support it.”
Details are still being sorted out, but Summerland riders will likely only be required to show some sort of identification when they board the bus to ride for free.