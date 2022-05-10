Community

This photo, by the Penticton Herald, was published on Page A3 of The Herald's print edition of Tuesday, May 10, 2022.

Siblings Corbin, 8 and Tenley, 5, were two of the youngest participants at Friday afternoon’s Youth Week Wrap Party at the Penticton Skate Park. The afternoon included a skateboard competition, drop-by tents from local organizations and a barbecue presented by the Penticton Fire Department.