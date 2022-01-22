VICTORIA - As of Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, 89.4% (4,457,647) of eligible people five and older in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 83.5% (4,162,591) have received their second dose.
In addition, 92.5% (4,287,719) of eligible people 12 and older have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, 89.8% (4,162,011) received their second dose and 37.8% (1,754,063) have received a third dose.
Also, 92.9% (4,016,590) of all eligible adults in B.C. have received their first dose, 90.3% (3,903,943) received their second dose and 40.5% (1,752,704) have received a third dose.
B.C. is reporting 2,364 new cases of COVID-19, for a total of 308,079 cases in the province.
There are 33,997 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, and 269,137 people who tested positive have recovered. Of the active cases, 924 COVID-positive individuals are in hospital and 130 are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.
The new/active cases include:
• 686 new cases in Fraser Health
• Total active cases: 15,768
• 499 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health
• Total active cases: 8,121
• 655 new cases in Interior Health
• Total active cases: 6,490
• 190 new cases in Northern Health
• Total active cases: 1,581
• 334 new cases in Island Health
• Total active cases: 2,024
• no new cases of people who reside outside of Canada
• Total active cases: 13
In the past 24 hours, nine new deaths have been reported, for an overall total of 2,529.
The new deaths include:
• Fraser Health: four
• Vancouver Coastal Health: four
• Island Health: one
There have been five new health-care facility outbreaks at Pinegrove Care Centre, Mariposa Gardens (Interior Health), Echo Village, Mount St. Mary Hospital, and Arrowsmith Lodge (Island Health). The outbreak at Chartwell Langley Gardens (Fraser Health) has been declared over, for a total of 62 facilities with ongoing outbreaks, including:
• long-term care:
• New Vista Care Centre, George Derby Centre, CareLife Fleetwood, Evergreen Baptist Care Society, Hilton Villa Seniors Community, Morgan Place, Mayfair Senior Living + Care, MSA Manor, Menno Hospital, Buchanan Lodge, St. Michael's Centre, Eden Care Centre, Lakeshore Care Centre, Baillie House, Bevan Lodge (Fraser Health);
• Kopernik Lodge, St. Vincent's Langara (Vancouver Coastal Health);
• Sun Pointe Village, Lakeview Lodge, Hamlets in Vernon, Brocklehurst Gemstone, Heritage Square, Village at Smith Creek, Westview Place, Pinegrove Care Centre, Mariposa Gardens (Interior Health);
• Amica Douglas House, Eden Gardens, Glenwarren Lodge, Kiwanis Village Lodge, Saanich Peninsula Hospital - Long Term Care, Oyster Harbour, Dufferin Place, Beacon Hill Villa, Salvation Army Sunset Lodge, James Bay Care Centre, The Heights at Mt. View, Luther Court, Veterans Memorial Lodge, Sunset Lodge, Sidney Care Home, Eagle Ridge Manor, Sidney All Care, Sunrise of Victoria, Comox Valley Seniors Village, Fir Park Village, The Summit, Parkwood Court, Echo Village, Mount St. Mary Hospital and Arrowsmith Lodge (Island Health)
• acute care:
• Surrey Memorial Hospital, Abbotsford Regional Hospital, Langley Memorial Hospital, Laurel Place, Burnaby Hospital, Peace Arch Hospital, CareLife Fleetwood, Queen's Park Care Centre (Fraser Health);
• Kelowna General Hospital (Interior Health); and
• Royal Jubilee Hospital (Island Health)
• assisted or independent living:
• Joseph Creek Care Village (Interior Health)
From Jan. 13-19, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 27.6% of cases. From Jan. 6-19, they accounted for 30.9% of hospitalizations.
Past week cases (Jan. 13-19) - Total 14,267
• Not vaccinated: 3,216 (22.5%)
• Partially vaccinated: 721 (5.1%)
• Fully vaccinated: 10,330 (72.4%)
Past two weeks cases hospitalized (Jan. 6-19) - Total 1,193
• Not vaccinated: 315 (26.4%)
• Partially vaccinated: 54 (4.5%)
• Fully vaccinated: 824 (69.1%)
Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Jan. 13-19)
• Not vaccinated: 416.8
• Partially vaccinated: 188.6
• Fully vaccinated: 223.4
Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Jan. 6-19)
• Not vaccinated: 78.6
• Partially vaccinated: 43.3
• Fully vaccinated: 17.7
Since December 2020, the Province has administered 10,334,333 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Pfizer Pediatric COVID-19 vaccines.
