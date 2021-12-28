Editor’s note: Our countdown of the top 10 news stories of 2021 continues today with No. 4. The top news story of 2021 will be revealed Friday.
Violent crime – including at least six murders and the brazen armed robbery of an elderly woman in her downtown Penticton shop – rattled the South Okanagan this year.
Things started heating up on May 10, when the RCMP swarmed Naramata as officers searched for two men who men suspected of killing two other men,
The victims, whose bodies were discovered in a wooded area about two kilometres from the village centre, were Kamloops brothers Carlo and Erick Fryer.
The case took its first unexpected twist June 9, when Kathy Richardson was found dead in her Naramata home by police investigating the Fryers’ murders.
Richardson’s death shocked her community, where she operated a popular home-based hair salon and served with the Naramata Volunteer Fire Department.
The second twist came 10 days later, when the RCMP announced that Richardson’s son, Wade Cudmore, had been charged with the first-degree murders of the Fryer brothers.
Cudmore was arrested in Kelowna and is awaiting trial. Co-accused Anthony Graham remains at large and was even the subject of a missing-person bulletin issued in November by the RCMP in his hometown of Prince George.
No one has been charged in connection with Richardson’s death.
Mounties have described all three murders as being linked “to gang and drug activities, with alleged criminal activities not limited to Naramata but other areas of B.C., including Northern B.C. and the Lower Mainland.”
Then, on Sept. 5, Taig Savage, was killed on the grounds of Penticton Secondary School in what’s believed to have been a swarming attack.
According to police, the 22-year-old left his home near the school wearing a hooded sweatshirt and pajamas not long before he was killed.
Savage had been working in construction and came from a family of 10.
“Taig loved people, loved his family. He was a bit of a loner, but would talk with a homeless person for up to four hours. He was nice to the kids who really didn’t fit in,” his mother, Tracy, told the Herald at the time.
“He was not a judgmental person. Taig would give his shirt off his back for anybody.”
No one has been charged in connection with Savage’s death.
Just over a month later, on Oct. 13, the lifeless body of another young man, 21-year-old Clayton Dyer, was discovered on the side of Green Mountain Road about six kilometres west of the city on Penticton Indian Band land.
Mounties have said only that evidence at the scene “suggests that the death was suspicious in nature.”
Dyer’s obituary described him as “a loving son, brother, uncle and friend, (who) was unjustly taken from this world” before he could realize his dream of becoming a real estate agent.
No one has been charged in connection with Dyer’s death.
On Oct. 26, a 36-year-old man was wounded in a shooting in the Indian Rock area north of Naramata in what police described as a targeted attack “directly related to the drug subculture.”
Just one day after that, an Osoyoos man killed his wife at their home and then drove to a rural area outside the community and killed himself. Police described it as “a tragic murder-suicide.”
And, while there was no loss of life, an armed robbery at a downtown Penticton shop on Aug. 4 still traumatized the community and reinvigorated debate about public safety.
Ogo’s Ice Cream owner Sharon Brown, 70, had just arrived around 6 a.m. when two masked men slipped inside and demanded money.
“I was screaming and kicking at them and one guy had a screwdriver and he’s telling me he’s going to stick me if I don’t stop screaming. The other guy is waving his hammer and he’s telling me to shut up,” Brown told Global news.
Brown said she kept kicking and screaming, prompting the man with the hammer to hit her a couple of times on her left arm. They demanded she open the cash register, but when she was unable to do so, the men tried prying it open with a screwdriver. When that effort failed, they simply took the whole cash register and ran.
Save for bandages on her left arm, Brown didn’t appear to have any other physical injuries when she spoke to Global, but said the incident left her fearful.
Statistics Canada released fresh data this year that put Penticton’s crime severity index at 14th highest among 325 communities in Canada with populations over 10,000