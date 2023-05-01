Work-related death and injury hits home to many people, something City of Penticton employee Daniel York knows all too well.
“I’ve gone through a work-place accident myself. I lost the vision in my left eye,” said York who is now Penticton’s senior occupational health and safety advisor.
“I know first hand the affects on your personal life, to your future, your family and friends. It just affects so many people in the community so it is really important for us to renew our commitment to that (workplace safety).
York was among the nearly 100 people who attended the National Day of Mourning observance Friday morning at Gyro Park.
“To work together for the common goal of safety for everybody and that’s something through this work we can prevent this from happening to other people,” he said.
Brent Baskott was another city employee who took part in the service, placing a carnation of remembrance on a wreath at the program’s end.
“Today is important to me because I’ve lost friends on the job and we’ve got to stop it,” he said.
According to York it’s not just the traumatic injuries that take a toll on workers.
“We’re talking about occupational exposure diseases and cancers that come out of certain jobs,” he said.
“It’s important to get the messages on stage like your right to know what the hazards are and the right to refuse unsafe work.”
Last year, 181 BC workers died as a result of occupational injury or disease, up significantly from the previous year, 161.
The majority of the deaths in 2022 were as a result of work-related diseases, 107.
Friday’s observance included members of the RCMP, Penticton Fire Department, WorkSafeBC and the Canadian Union of Public Employees.