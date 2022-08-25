A privately owned sewer utility that serves at least 90 homes south of Penticton “poses a high risk of catastrophic failure,” according to a government official, but the system owner describes that assessment as “irresponsible.”
The alarming new snapshot of the Vintage Views Development Ltd. sewer system was provided by Dan Bings, compliance operations manager for the B.C. Environment Ministry, in a June 2022 email to some of the affected property owners. A copy of the email was obtained and verified by The Herald.
Bings was corresponding with the property owners after they inquired about a pollution prevention order issued against the system in August 2021 that is still in effect and prohibits new connections. That forced the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen to suspend issuance of new building permits in the area, effectively halting further development.
“The ministry remains concerned that this facility poses a high risk of catastrophic failure which could result in the loss of sewer service to all residences currently served by the system,” wrote Bings.
“Until such time when the ministry is confident that pollution will not occur because of additional connections and a new (system) registration is secured with adequate financial security, the active (pollution prevention order) will remain in place and new connections to the facility will not be possible.”
The system, which includes a treatment plant that discharges effluent into septic fields, services the neighbourhoods of Heritage Hills, Vintage Views and Lakeshore Highlands, which lie above the east side of Skaha Lake.
The system is owned by Vintage Views Development Ltd., which in turn has been owned by local businessman Johnny Aantjes since 2012.
Aantjes said in an interview Wednesday the system is well within its capacity limits and as such poses no threat to the public.
“I think without any doubt the suggestion of ‘risk of catastrophic failure’ is an irresponsible comment at the least,” said Aantjes.
According to Bings, the system was originally registered under the B.C. Municipal Wastewater Regulation to handle a maximum of 65 cubic metres of waste per day from approximately 40 single-family homes.
During a site visit in May, however, Bing’s team learned at least 90 homes, some with secondary suites, are currently connected to the system, and dozens more are still planned for Heritage Hills.
But that shouldn’t have come as a surprise to anyone, said Aantjes, who claims daily flow through the system is approximately one-third of its approved limit.
“When I took it over there were 70 or 80 homes on the system already. Now they’re saying there can only be 40 homes on the system. How does that work?” he said.
“I didn’t build 80 homes on the system. I added another 40 but I did it all through the proper channels for development – through engineers, through Ministry of Environment, Ministry of Transport, the RDOS. They were all very involved.”
Bing’s colleagues returned to the site in June for a formal inspection that turned up 18 violations of the Environmental Management Act, ranging from the system operator’s lapsed certification to a failure to sample effluent as required.
Aantjes suggested some of those infractions were relatively minor – for example, the test well for effluent samples was dry and therefore couldn’t be checked, he said – while some were new, like a concern about a vineyard being planted over top of a septic field that was once covered by a fruit orchard.
Bings also noted, though, that ministry staff inspected the facility seven times between 2013 and 2018, resulting in multiple advisories and warnings for contravening provincial regulations, and further inspections in 2019 and 2020 found more of the same.
“These non-compliances included surfacing effluent flowing over land within an apple orchard and surfacing effluent fecal bacteria counts approximately 10 to 20 times greater than (prescribed) limits,” wrote Bings, who noted a separate incident in October 2019 during which “a downgradient neighbor reported that there was sewage leaking down through their property to the road ditch.”
Aantjes acknowledged the leak and said the system was subsequently repaired to the ministry’s satisfaction at a cost of $370,000.
“There is no risk of catastrophic failure,” he said. “We had a failure, we dealt with it. If we have another failure, we’ll deal with that.”
Despite those claims, the ministry wants Aantjes to rebuild and re-register the system, plus place $2 million into a reserve account to cover any unforeseen expenses.
Aantjes said he’s not opposed to re-registering the system but is concerned about the potential cost of the ministry applying new regulatory standards to a decades-old setup.
“I have to take care of myself, my company, my family, but I also have to take care of the people who use the system because they’re the ones who are going to have to pay for all of this,” he said.
“Whether it’s a public utility or a private utility, it’s the users that have to pay.”
Aantjes also confirmed he’s had discussions with the RDOS about the local government taking over ownership of the system.
“I’m OK with that. But they want to give me $1. I’m not OK with that,” he said.
Aantjes, who noted he and his wife own three of the lots that are currently sitting idle as a result of the pollution prevention order, understands people’s frustrations.
“If they want to hold me up because they want to negotiate, whatever, but stop holding up these other property owners,” he said.
“The end of the story is I know there’s been mistakes made but there is no risk to public health from what we’re doing.”
Aantjes is proposing a three-step plan to get things moving again: remove the ban on new construction, sort out compliance issues, then start working to put ownership of the system into the public realm.
“All the pieces are there,” he said. “We just need some leadership to put the puzzle together and I think we’re going to get there.”