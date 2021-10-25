The former head of the Downtown Penticton Association has been scheduled to stand trial in October 2022 – seven years after the incidents that led to charges.
Kerri Milton is accused of fraud over $5,000 and falsifying documents in 2014 during her time as executive director of the DPA.
A judge on Monday confirmed Milton’s seven-day trial in B.C. Supreme Court in Penticton is slated to start Oct. 25, 2022
Milton, who lives in Victoria, left the Downtown Penticton Association in July 2016 to become executive director of the Downtown Victoria Business Association, which later parted ways with her.
In May 2017, Milton's Downtown Penticton Association successor announced the group had discovered financial irregularities and ordered a forensic audit, the results of which were turned over to the RCMP.
Charges against Milton were filed in June 2020.