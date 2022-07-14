Nature photography enthusiast Brenda Campbell took this photo of a.pretty hummingbird in her backyard on Churchill Ave.in Penticton. He loves honeysuckle flowers.
Most Popular
Articles
- PIB warning public to stay off the KVR Trail
- Police respond to Facebook group
- Mom sentenced to probation for scaring kid's bullies with truck
- Police vehicle sends 2 men to hospital
- Granfondo tweaks course, name ahead of event’s return
- Bobbitt says he’s ‘not ready yet’ to leave prison
- Judge goes light on homeless fentanyl dealer
- A coast-to-coast inconvenience
- Snowbirds visiting Kelowna this weekend
- Duncan Keith retiring
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Latest News
- Sheldon Kennedy appreciates Hockey Canada’s language but wants to see action
- Federal government sends $2B in health transfers, other funding to provinces
- Man acquitted in Air India bombing shot dead in B.C.: family of victim
- Surrey-Langley SkyTrain project approved, expected to be completed by 2028
- WNBA's Griner gets support at trial from character witnesses
- Ivana Trump, first wife of former president, has died