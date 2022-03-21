A security guard was stabbed Monday morning in Kelowna.
Police say the stabbing took place about 1:35 a.m. in the 1000 block area of Sunset Drive.
The guard was taken to hospital to be treated for serious, but non-life threatening injuries.
Police and a dog searched the area for a male suspect, but didn’t find him.
The suspect is described as 30-40 years of age, five feet, eight inches tall with a large build and blond hair.
He was wearing a black, fur-trimmed parka and carrying a backpack.
A security guard was killed in an assault at UBC Okanagan last month.