Penticton will be one of 13 stops for a caravan of classic GMC motorhomes that will spend two weeks in September travelling around the Pacific Northwest.
The caravan is being organized by the GMC Cascaders Club, members of which live on both sides of the Canada-U.S. border and prize the GMC motorhomes that were only produced between 1973 and 1978.
Thirty motorhomes are already confirmed for the rally, which begins Sept. 8 in Washinton State, then heads north through B.C., then back through Washington and Oregon.
Among the three planned B.C. stops are Riverhaven RV Resort in Hedley on Sept. 11, and Wright’s Beach Camp in Penticton on Sept. 12.
Members of the public are invited to check out the unique motorhomes during their stops and learn more about the club and their passion at www.gmc-cascaders.com.
“These coaches were made for driving. An aerodynamic shape, innovative suspension and big, wrap-around windshields make for a great cruiser,” said club president Kelvin Dietz in a press release.
“The destination is important, but I've always found the journey a very enticing part of the trip in a GMC.”