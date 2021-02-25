Heritage gardens at an iconic historic site near Keremeos will be restored to their former glory with a $150,000 grant from the provincial government.
Officials announced this week that the project at the Grist Mill and Gardens at Keremeos is one of nearly 70 across B.C. that will share in $16 million from the Community Economic Recovery Infrastructure Program that’s dedicated to sprucing up heritage sites.
The work, which is expected to take 12 to 18 months, will see new landscaping on the site to highlight heritage seed research and collection, plus add interpretive signage and outdoor amenities, such as a gazebo.
“Although this heritage site is best-known for its unique heritage buildings, such as Western Canada’s only working heritage waterwheel-powered flour mill, it has also played a pivotal role in the heritage garden interpretation, seed-saving and research movement over the last 30 years,” general manager Chris Mathieson said in a press release.
“One of the site’s first interpreters, Sharon Rempel, was a true visionary who saw, before many others, the value in collecting and preserving endangered and historically-important fruit, vegetable and ornamental plants.
“It’s not an understatement to say that her work in these gardens, which wasn’t even her main job, has had a massive influence on the modern popularity of artisanal bakeries that are using heritage grains, on the seed companies that are reintroducing heritage varieties for sale and now an apple cider industry specifically interested in the sorts of heritage apple varieties she collected for this site.”
Mathieson plans to share more details of the project this spring and summer during community engagement events tailored to COVID-19 restrictions.
“Funding heritage and cultural projects throughout British Columbia is vital for communities and their wellbeing. It allows them to remain connected to their past and it helps to support their cultural organizations,” Katrine Conroy, the provincial minister responsible for heritage programs, said in the release.
Meanwhile, the Osoyoos Desert Centre also tapped into a separate stream of funding in the CERIP devoted to tourism. The group was awarded $835,000 to replace 1.5 kilometres of elevated wooden boardwalk and build a new steel pergola.