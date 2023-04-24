More than 40 people applied to sit on a city task force that will recommend changes to the Official Community Plan to encourage more housing development.
Members of the OCP task force and one other were announced Monday, along with newly appointed members of one advisory committee and a plea for help on one more.
The 13 appointees to the OCP task force were selected from among 43 applications.
Those who made the cut were: Drew Barnes, Ajeet Brar, Rod Ferguson, Alison Gibson, Nicholas Hill, Nathan Little, Brian Menzies, Dara Parker, Linda Sankey, Chris Schoenne, Nicholas Stulberg, Richard Langfield and Loretta Ghostkeeper. Campbell Watt and Helena Konanz will serve as non-voting representatives of city council.
The nine spots on the accessibility task force, which will develop a community accessibility plan as mandated by the B.C. government, were awarded to: Kristi Bauman, Randy Boras, Trisha Kaplan, Amanda Lewis, Heather Miller, Grant Pattingale, Leanne Williams, Kona Sankey and Victoria Jaenig. Ryan Graham will represent council as a non-voting member.
Both task forces are designed to wrap up their work this year.
This edition of council has also set up two advisory committees.
Nine spots on the Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee were awarded from among a field of 13 applicants.
The new members are: John Archer, Cameron Baughen, Juliana Buitenhuis, Brenda Clark, Joanne Grimaldi, Susan Fraser, Victoria Jaenig, Don Mulhall and Marc Tougas. Isaac Gilbert will serve as the non-voting council representative.
Finally, the city is still looking for people to serve on the Agricultural Advisory Committee. Nine spots are up for grabs, but just four people have applied for them.
“Council was very impressed with the calibre of the applicants and wishes to thank everyone who put their names forward to serve the community on a committee,” said Mayor Julius Bloomfield in a press release.
“We feel very confident that the appointed members have the right mix of skills and experience to guide these important processes and look forward to the work getting underway.”
The task forces are due to start meeting next week, while no meeting dates have been set yet for the two committees.