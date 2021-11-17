A plan to help lay the foundation for individuals and businesses to make cleaner climate choices has been approved by Council.
Prepared by Community Energy Association, Penticton’s new Community Climate Action Plan (CCAP) outlines strategies the City can implement now to tackle the biggest sources of GHG emissions - from within the city. With a focus on those areas where the City has the authority to make change, areas like buildings, transportation and solid waste, the plan is organized into six emission triggering “Big Moves” that address how we get around, where we live/work and how we manage waste.
“Waiting for others to change what we ourselves can accomplish doesn’t provide the progress needed to shift climate change from being a discussion about what needs to be done to a positive account of what’s getting done,” said Penticton Mayor, John Vassilaki. “Action on climate change begins by accumulating small changes at the local level. The City’s new Community Climate Action Plan puts us on a path towards a made-in-Penticton solution for made in Penticton GHG emissions.”
The creation of the CCAP was an objective of the City’s Official Community Plan and was guided by actions under Council’s priority of Community Vitality, including utilizing best management practices and strategies related to climate change adaptation and mitigation and encouraging environmentally sustainable development, including renewable energy initiatives. By implementing the CCAP to the fullest extent, Penticton will reduce its emissions by a projected 42 per cent below 2007 levels by 2030.
“Implementation will get underway in 2022 with the creation of a Community Electric Vehicle Readiness Strategy, an update to the Home Energy Loan Program, and a new web page with resources available to residents,” said Community Sustainability Coordinator David Kassian. “This work will be followed by recommendations to enhance our urban tree canopy, support electric and active mobility, and encourage home energy retrofits.”
The approved CCAP also benefited from input provided by the Community Sustainability Advisory Committee who played an important role in guiding the document’s development and, on October 20, 2021, recommended that Council endorse the plan. Additional feedback was received through the City’s successful Blue Skies community engagement process which supplied input from 357 surveys and 502 responses from 25 school classrooms.
Funding for the plan was received from FortisBC and the Province’s Emotive program.