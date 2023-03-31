Oliver this week nearly became the first South Okanagan community to start spending its share of a $1-billion windfall.
But an effort to take $500,000 from Oliver’s share of the cash to complete the over-budget Station Street plaza project failed in a vote.
Coun. Petra Veintimilla proposed tapping the B.C. Growing Communities Fund to get the plaza back on track, after elected officials walked away from the project in February when the estimated cost nearly doubled to $1.5 million in a span of just two years.
Even with a $600,000 federal grant in the bank, that still would have required upping the town’s approved share from $400,000 to $900,0000, which council decided against.
But noting the “extensive public consultation” that went into developing the plaza concept, plus what she described as a “gift” from the B.C. government, Veintimilla suggested council “continue on with the vision that we all shared at one point in time and keep on the path of revitalizing Station Street… and our bigger goal of revitalizing that whole area of Main Street.”
But a majority of council decided that kind of spending is too extravagant.
“I’m not definitively against the plaza. My concern is that it has just gotten too expensive. And just because we have the money, throwing another $500,000 at it just doesn’t make any sense to me,” said Mayor Martin Johansen, noting a $9-million gap in the town’s 2023 capital budget.
“There’s so much more we could do with that money.”
Council is, however, still chewing on the idea of completing part of the plaza project by going ahead with a new community pavilion on Station Street.
The cost of a log-framed barn structure – approximately 12 metres wide and 30 m long with an eight-metre height and concrete floor – is estimated at $1 million, including engineering and contingencies, according to Randy Houle, the town’s director of development service.
The idea is modelled on a similar, but larger, barn in Pemberton.
“The building could be programmed similar to that of the Pemberton Downtown Barn, which is a gathering space for the public with moveable picnic tables, a space for meetings and public engagement, farmers’ markets, Christmas markets, dances, as well as several other events,” explained Houle.
Houle said the $600,000 federal grant previously received for the project could be repurposed, leaving the town on the hook for the other $400,000.
He asked council to approve in principle the proposed spending and staff’s recommended location for the pavilion at northwest corner of the Station Street site close to the visitors’ centre.
Council wasn’t sold on the location, however, and asked for more options.
The plaza was intended to be the centrepiece of a total overhaul of a short section of Station Street.
The town-owned site near the north entrance to Oliver is a narrow strip of land approximately 200 metres in length, bounded by the Okanagan River to the east, Lion’s Park to the north and the Coast Hotel to the south. It was formerly part of the Centennial RV Park, which closed to make room for the new hotel.
The previous council made the revitalization of Station Street a priority and set the stage for the plaza with a $1.4-million project last year that saw crews replace underground utilities and repave the road.
Oliver’s total share of the B.C. Growing Communities Fund is $2.8 million. The cash is to be spent on infrastructure.