A hiker who got lost for two days in Okanagan Mountain Park was rescued on Monday.
Central Okanagan and Penticton search and rescue crews joined the search for the 32-year-old man while Vernon Search and Rescue’s helicopter was placed on standby.
The man made a 911 call Monday morning, but his signal cut out before a accurate position could be determined. However, it was believed he was near the Mountain Goat Trail by Naramata.
A dozen COSAR members responded in trucks and ATVs before the subject was located near Naramata, close to the Kettle Valley Railway.