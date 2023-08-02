There was boundless optimism on the Penticton housing front Tuesday as city council approved a new strategy with potential to unlock upwards of $11 million in federal funding and hundreds of new homes, but it was tempered by bleak snapshot of the current state of affairs.
Just 13 new units of housing were created in Penticton between January and June of this year, compared to 314 in the same five-month period of 2022, council heard.
“I think there’s an impression that we’re building more than we ever have, but that’s just not the case in the past year,” said Blake Laven, the city’s director of development services.
That dose of reality, which Laven attributed to broader macroeconomic issues like rising interest rates, was delivered alongside a new housing needs assessment, which local governments are now required under B.C. law to complete every five years.
Assuming the city grows at a modest annual rate of 1.1% – it was 1.9% from 2016-21 – Penticton would need to add at least 240 housing units each year just to keep pace, according to the assessment.
The report further recommends a focus on apartments, duplexes and single-family homes with two or three bedrooms, aimed at enticing workers and families to the community, where one-third of the population is seniors.
While the assessment didn’t make recommendations to help get those required units built, Laven’s next report did as he outlined the new Housing Action Plan for Penticton.
It contains seven steps that will be incorporated into the city’s application later this month to the federal governments $4-billion Housing Accelerator Fund.
The fund, which is being administered by the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation over a three-year term, is aimed at inspiring the creation of 100,000 residential units nationwide over and above what the market would build.
Cash would flow directly to municipalities, which must commit to supporting an annual growth rate of at least 1.1%.
Authors of Penticton’s plan, which was prepared by planning staff with help of a consultant and community input, believe it could lead to the creation of 407 new housing units by 2026, over and above 720 units the market is expected to build.
If those 407 units get built, it would result in per-unit payments to the city of approximately $10.7 million. That cash would go to everything from staff expenses to direct investment in new housing and infrastructure.
The seven initiatives in the plan are: creating a three-person team of city staff to direct policy changes; utilizing city land and potential new civic facilities for housing; accelerating new neighbourhood growth by assisting developers with infrastructure costs; starting a parking requirement reduction pilot; creating stock plans for fourplexes and duplexes to house the “missing middle;” removing or revising density and height restrictions; and pre-zoning strategic areas.
Regulatory changes required to implement the measures, such as rezonings and amending parking requirements, will still require approval from council, which unanimously supported the plan Tuesday.
The application window for the Housing Accelerator Fund closes Aug. 18 and money is expected to start flowing by the end of the year.