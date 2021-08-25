Crews are entering the home stretch on construction of the first two phases of Penticton’s new lake-to-lake cycling route.
The final touches, which are due to be finished by Aug. 31, include line painting and installation of barriers to separate vehicles from bikes.
Parking will be temporarily unavailable on the west side of Fairview Road for the remainder of this week to allow for some of that work.
Council in March approved a $2.3-million budget for the first two phases of the project, which will see separated bike lanes running along Martin Street and Fairview Road from Lakeshore Drive to Duncan Avenue.
The final two phases would take riders to Atkinson Street, South Main Street and Skaha Lake. There is no funding in place yet for that part of the project.
City staff has estimated the total cost of the 6.5-kilometre route at $8 million, which includes a 25% contingency.