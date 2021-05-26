The fire dispatch centre for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen received the following calls:
Tuesday
7:16 a.m. Winnipeg Street, Penticton. Medical first response.
7:47 a.m. Carmi Avenue, Penticton. Alarm.
8:33 a.m. 12th Avenue, Osoyoos. Gas leak.
11:37 a.m. Highway 97, Summerland. Motor-vehicle incident.
3:15 p.m. Main Street, Penticton. Motor-vehicle incident.
4:02 p.m. Penticton Avenue, Penticton. Motor-vehicle incident.
4:05 p.m. Main Street, Penticton. Medical first response.
4:09 p.m. Brunswick Street, Penticton. Medical first response.
9:53 p.m. Westminster Avenue, Penticton. Medical first response.
10:56 p.m. Skaha Lake Road, Penticton. Minor fire.
Wednesday
5:10 a.m. Government Street, Penticton. Alarm.