Barn Quilts

In one community on Valleyview Road, residents made wonderful barn quilts which now adorn the community. This effort was led by Jillian Masson and Judy Slinn.

Neighbourhood Small Grants is a grant stream created to support small-scale community projects in neighbourhoods and small communities in the South Okanagan Similkameen set up by the Community Foundation of the South Okanagan. The goal is to rebuild the sense of community after COVID-19 has kept people from gathering for the last 18 months. In one community on Valleyview Road, residents made wonderful barn quilts which now adorn the community. This effort was led by Jillian Masson and Judy Slinn.