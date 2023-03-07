A former consultant who advised local governments and clients right across the region has now jumped to the public sector in Oliver.
Kelly Mercer, who spent the past 12 years as manager of the Penticton branch of Ecora Engineering and Resource Group Ltd., started Monday as director of operations for the Town of Oliver.
Mercer, who has a diploma in civil engineering, will oversee the town’s engineering and public works departments.
“Transitioning to the public sector is a challenging yet exciting contrast to working within the private consulting realm,” said Mercer in a press release.
“I am thankful for the opportunity these past two decades have given me to move forward with a well-rounded education, hands on experience, and leadership skills. I look forward to collaborating with the mayor and council, meeting, working, and serving the staff and members of the community of the Town of Oliver.”
Mercer is replacing Shawn Goodsell, who left to become manager of public works for the District of Summerland.