Three people are now dead in connection with an incident that saw two dead bodies recovered last weekend from a car found burning on Garnet Valley Road outside Summerland.
The burned car was discovered early on Aug. 6
“Investigators now believe the two individuals in the vehicle died as a result of foul play, and a stolen vehicle was determined to be associated to this homicide,” said the RCMP in a press release Tuesday.
Then, on Aug. 7, police in Abbotsford tried to pull over a white 1991 Acura Integra that “had been flagged as having connection” to the Summerland incident.
“As such, Abbotsford PD made attempts to stop the vehicle. During the pursuit, the stolen vehicle lost control and crashed on Maclure Road, fatally injuring the male driver and female passenger.”
The Independent Investigations Office of BC has now been called in to assess the Abbotsford incident.
“The RCMP’s homicide investigation is ongoing, including identifying the victims and determining the extent of the stolen vehicle’s involvement,” added the release.
“No further details will be released at this time.”