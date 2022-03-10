Walls started going up this week at a new 116-space child-care facility that will represent a significant first step towards addressing a shortage of such services in Penticton.
Surrounded by a playground and greenspace, the 9,000-square-foot facility on Edmonton Avenue will feature six separate rooms to accommodate a variety of ages and be equipped with state-of-the-art environmental systems.
The $3-million centre, funded entirely by the B.C. government, is going up on land donated by the City of Penticton and will be operated by OneSky Community Resources.
“One of the reasons the city wanted to be a partner on this project was that from the business community, from business surveys and just speaking with families, we heard about the local child-care crisis and businesses were sharing with us that it was impacting their hiring and ability to retain families in our area, so obviously we wanted to be part of the solution,” said Adam Goodwin, the city’s social development manager, who led a tour of the site Wednesday.
Goodwin noted the Penticton Child Care Action Plan, which was completed in January 2021, forecast the need for 722 new child-care spaces in the city over the next decade.
The facility is expected to open sometime in the fall, pending licensing from Interior Health. It was originally set to open in September, but construction was delayed first by last summer’s wildfires, which impacted insurance for the project, and last fall’s floods, which hindered delivery of supplies and saw some workers re-assigned to help with recovery efforts.
The building was designed by local architect Chris Allen, who quite enjoyed the challenge of planning for its younger clientele.
“The windows all come down to the floor so the kids get nice views out. The washrooms, of course, incorporate small-sized toilets and low counters for sinks. It’s actually a lot of fun designing for people who are a lot smaller,” he said.
The building is also on the cutting edge of environmental design with automated systems designed to keep the people inside comfortable while using as little energy as possible. It will be pre-wired for solar panels, which had to be dropped from the construction budget due to rising costs.
“With the solar panels in place, the building would then be net-zero. It’s all electrically heated and cooled, and so (the solar panels) are all you would require to keep it operational,” said Allen, who expects the building to be a beacon for Penticton families for upwards of 100 years.
“To create a space that’s full of natural light and opens into a playground, rather than being in a basement or some out-of-the-way place, it’s nice to… have the opportunity to provide that for the community.”
To find out more about getting your child into the facility, email info@oneskycommunity.com or call 250-487-3373.