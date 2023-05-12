An engineering firm is being sought to assess four dams near Naramata and come up with plans and cost estimates to bring them up to snuff.
All four dams – Naramata Lake, Elinor Lake North, Elinor Lake South and Big Meadow Lake – were last reviewed in 2020.
Naramata Dam has been deemed by BC Dam Safety to have the potential for “very high” consequences in the event of failure, such as loss of life and irreparable damage to the environment and residential properties. The other three dams are deemed as having “high” consequences for failure.
“These dams form interconnected reservoirs that have provided a historical upland source of potable water to the Naramata water system,” explains the request for proposals issued this week by the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen.
“The dams were originally constructed during the first half of the 20th Century by the Naramata Irrigation District and have been subsequently acquired by the regional district.”
The contract is scheduled to be awarded in mid-June with detailed designs and cost estimates completed by the end of August. The RDOS has budgeted $300,000 for the work this year and nothing yet for the actual repairs in subsequent years.