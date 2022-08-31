Another season of the Bike Valet service at the Penticton Farmers Market is in the books.
Operating like a coat check for bikes, the Penticton and Area Cycling Association has offered the service since 2018, except in 2020 due to the pandemic.
With a footprint equal to about three cars, the service can accommodate up to 75 bikes and PACA believes the program demonstrates the community’s appetite for more cycling infrastructure.
Over its four years, the service has parked a total of 3,567 bikes, including 962 this year over a period of 17 weeks.
“Over the summer we parked as many bikes on a weekly basis in our 900-square-foot Bike Valet area as city hall’s 31,000-square-foot parking lot holds in cars” said Matt Hopkins, PACA’s urban cycling director, in a press release.
“We started in 2018 with a mission to show our city leaders that cycling in Penticton will increase if it becomes a safe and easy form of transportation.”