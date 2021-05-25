The fire dispatch centre for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen received the following calls:

Monday

8:41 a.m. Skaha Lake Road, Penticton. Medical first response.

10:08 a.m. VLA Road, Keremeos. Structure fire.

11:16 a.m. Peach Rock Road, PIB. Smoke.

1:37 p.m. Power Street, Penticton. Minor fire.

1:40 p.m. Wade Avenue, Penticton. Medical first response.

1:41 p.m. Roy Avenue, Penticton. Minor fire.

8:30 p.m. Vancouver Avenue, Penticton. Medical first response.

9:50 p.m. Industrial Avenue, Penticton. Medical first response.

Tuesday

5:29 a.m. Henry Avenue, Summerland. Public service.