The fire dispatch centre for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen received the following calls:
Monday
8:41 a.m. Skaha Lake Road, Penticton. Medical first response.
10:08 a.m. VLA Road, Keremeos. Structure fire.
11:16 a.m. Peach Rock Road, PIB. Smoke.
1:37 p.m. Power Street, Penticton. Minor fire.
1:40 p.m. Wade Avenue, Penticton. Medical first response.
1:41 p.m. Roy Avenue, Penticton. Minor fire.
8:30 p.m. Vancouver Avenue, Penticton. Medical first response.
9:50 p.m. Industrial Avenue, Penticton. Medical first response.
Tuesday
5:29 a.m. Henry Avenue, Summerland. Public service.