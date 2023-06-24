Art, food and fun will light up a downtown laneway in Penticton Sunday with the return of the first of three, family-infused summer celebrations.
The Downtown Penticton Business Improvement Association is bringing back the popular Slack Alley from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the lane between the 200 block of Main and Martin streets.
“We chose this event because it wraps a whole ton of different angles into one event,” said DPBIA executive director Brett Turner. “First and foremost, holding an event in a downtown alleyway is something new in Penticton and the idea of just holding something in an otherwise, not very nice place, is a unique concept.
“This event shows a new leaf for Penticton and really signals a change in atmosphere and environment that downtown Penticton is going through.”
Each of the three events will benefit a
separate downtown organization and will feature live music and DJs, mini markets, children’s activities, beverage stations, delicious food and more.
The other Slack Alleys are planned for July, 23 and Aug. 20 at different sections of the laneway which include artists painting the backs of the businesses.
“So the entire alley will be beautified by Aug. 20 and that art will remain there year round,” said Turner. “When you look back in the archives, Main Street was booming and the downtown was a happening place and I think now it is really coming back into its own.”
Sunday’s event is Slackwater Brewing inspired and the hosting charity is the South Okanagan Immigrant and Community Services which is one of the three which will receive a $750 donation.
Slackwater will select the music and the art will feature bright colours that will match the brewery’s branding.
Ritchie Custom Homes is the corporate sponsor of the first Slack Alley.
The July celebration is Grooveyard inspired and will help the South Okanagan Women In Need Society. Corporate sponsor is the Valley First Credit Union.
“We chose the Grooveyard because it’s been in business for 33 years now and has stood the test of time,” Turner said of the independent record store.
“On that date, artists will be working on the concept of groovy, kids painting on old records and the music will fit the groovy vibe.”
The final Slack Alley on Aug. 2 is inspired by another longtime business, The Bumwrap, which is celebrating its 44th year. The celebration will be a beach theme.
A corporate sponsor is still to be named and the donation will go to the Penticton Art Gallery’s kid’s programming fund.
Turner also credited the work of the City of Penticton which includes fixing up the lane itself, installing lighting and signage.
The entire program is part of the DPBIA’s ongoing efforts to make the downtown a vibrant and welcoming place to residents and visitors.
“This is really a story of where Penticton was and where it’s going through art, and music and culture,” said Turner. “This is a time for a community to come and get together.”