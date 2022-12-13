The 24th annual — and first since the pandemic — Lunch with Santa returns to the Penticton Lakeside Resort this Friday, Dec. 16, from noon until 2 p.m.
“It used to be called the mistletoe lunch, but people stopped kissing so we kept it simple, Lunch With Santa,” said David Prystay, policy advisor for the resort.
“It’s a daytime thing and a lot of people bring their kids and grandkids who are out of school early. It’s also an excellent business networking opportunity.”
The event includes an enhanced Christmas buffet, door prizes, a visit from Santa and live music performed by the Soundstage Chorus, under the direction of Lynne Leydier.
Advance tickets are recommended at 250-493-9778. The cost is $26 per person with kids ages 4-12 $13 and children 3 and under are free.