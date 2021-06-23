A Penticton Indian Band member has won a prestigious journalism award.
Bryan Eneas was honoured with the Emerging Indigenous Journalist award, presented recently by the Canadian Association of Journalists.
Eneas, who turns 30 next month, works with CBC Saskatchewan, based in Regina, where he is a reporter, editor and associate producer. He specializes in politics and Indigenous issues.
He’s covered various provincial and federal elections and provided coverage on both humanitarian issues and the residential school crisis.
“It’s kind of strange, I’m a pretty low-key guy — put my head down and just go to work,” Eneas said in a phone interview.
“At the same time, it’s kind of neat knowing the work I’ve been doing has been recognized.”
Prior to working with CBC, he spent several years with news website paNOW based in Prince Albert, Sask. A graduate of the photojournalism program at Loyalist College in Belleville, Ont., Eneas did a practicum in 2015 with the Penticton Herald.