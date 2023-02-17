VANCOUVER — Park board commissioners voted Monday to get rid of most of the temporary bike lanes in Stanley Park, except in areas where there is a public safety concern such as Brockton Point and Lumbermen’s Arch.
They also asked staff to report back on a dedicated bike lane by November for summer 2024. Commissioners voted 6-1 in favour of “Option C,” which removes the majority of the temporary bike lane by May, according to the park board.
“Stanley Park is a crown jewel of our city,” said park board chairman Scott Jensen in a statement. “We’re proud to be making good on our campaign promise to make it more accessible for all residents and visitors.
“This summer, visitors can look forward to improved traffic flows on Stanley Park Drive and increased access to the parking lots at Lumbermen’s Arch, The Teahouse and Second Beach,” said Jensen.
Park board staff will gather data this summer to create options for the new infrastructure and report back to the board no later than November, Jensen said. He added that this will provide ample opportunity for input from all stakeholders, including accessibility groups, business owners, cyclists and park-users.
HUB Cycling said it was “extremely disappointed” in the vote.
In choosing to pursue “Option C,” the board is signalling that the environmental concerns, health and safety concerns, and the opinion of the overwhelming majority of people in Vancouver aren’t important to them, the group said, in a statement Tuesday.
A record number of people of all ages and abilities have been enjoying the comfort and safety of the temporary lane in the park over the past few years, and by removing this protection, the board will be discouraging the use of the park using healthy and environmentally friendly modes in favour of motor-vehicle use, the group said.
“We are deeply disappointed that the park board commissioners are prioritizing two lanes of motor vehicle traffic in Stanley Park over the safety and comfort of vulnerable road-users,” said Lisa Slakov, a liaison to the park board for the Vancouver/UBC HUB local committee.
The COVID-19-era bike lane, installed in May 2021 by closing one of Stanley Park Drive’s two lanes to vehicles and dedicating it to cyclists, has caused heated debate.
While supporters lauded improved safety for cyclists of all abilities to enjoy the park, critics complained of traffic backups and reduced accessibility for people with mobility restrictions. Restaurants and attractions in the park also said the lane closure kept customers away.
ABC Vancouver park board commissioners, who swept the park board with a dominant majority in the October election, voted in December to remove the separated bike lane, but supported a surprise motion in January to preserve parts of the cycling route. In a report dated Feb. 8 addressing that motion, staff outlined three different options for the bike lane.
The first option envisions retaining the bike lane on the west side of the park, but its removal on the busier, high-traffic section between the park entrance roundabout and Lumbermen’s Arch, essentially allowing a return to two-lane vehicular traffic on the east side of the park. This would alleviate some of the concerns about traffic lineups caused by congestion at the Vancouver Aquarium by cars sharing one of the lanes with slow-moving horse drawn carriages.
The second option proposes maintaining a bike lane around the entire park — thus keeping most of Park Drive as a single lane for vehicles.
The third option, which is the one the park board went with Monday, would remove the majority of the bike lane and return to two-lane traffic for the majority of the route.
With files from Cheryl Chan
The Vancouver Sun