Occupants of multi-family residential buildings interested in learning how much it would cost to install electric vehicle chargers can find out for free through the City of Penticton.
The city has announced it will fund a limited number of “EV-ready plans” for local multi-family buildings from its new Blue Skies Transportation Fund.
“We realize this transition to a greener future comes with its challenges, so we hope this initiative will encourage local multi-unit residential buildings to sign up for this free report as a first step to becoming EV ready,” said Mayor Julius Bloomfield in a press release.
The city is also offering free bike racks to multi-family buildings to help encourage more active transportation.
The Blue Skies Transportation Fund was seeded with climate cash from senior governments and utility companies.