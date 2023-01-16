One room at the Bowmont Motel in Penticton is out of commission after being struck by a vehicle during a bizarre hit-and-run last week, according to police.
Plywood now covers the front of the room, which is just a few metres from the intersection of Riverside Drive and Dynes Avenue.
Offers were called there around 8:30 a.m. on Jan. 13, following a report of a vehicle attempting to run over someone and hitting the motel instead.
The intended victim wasn’t hurt and the vehicle, which fled the scene, was recovered later in the day abandoned outside city limits.
“Our officers’ initial response was large given the report of the vehicle allegedly attempting to run someone over,” said Penticton RCMP spokesman Const. Dayne Lyons in a press release Monday.
“The investigation is ongoing as police comb through recovered evidence, surveillance footage, and witness statements.”
Lyons described it as an “isolated incident” and said the investigation has “progressed significantly” in the days since.