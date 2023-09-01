The Penticton Indian Band, syilx Nation — a Title and Rights holder responsible for the decision-making of all lands, waters and resources within the Penticton Indian Band Area of Responsibility, unceded territory of the syilx Nation has issued a water protection order for the Shingle Creek Watershed.
“As a result of the prolonged summer drought, current flow levels within the system are as low as 0.1 m3/s. This flow is so low that the survival of syilx fish populations are threatened. Current flows are below the Critical Environmental Flow Threshold (CEFT) and PIB is taking immediate steps to preserve what water remains in the system to support fish and environmental flow needs” stated PIB Natural Resource Director, James Pepper.
A critical environmental flow threshold is a short-term flow threshold, below which significant or irreversible harm to the stream's aquatic ecosystem could occur. Shingle Creek is critically important from both a cultural and environmental perspective. Chief Greg Gabriel stated “PIB Chief and Council recognize the significance of the Shingle Creek watershed for both our community and for our lands, plants and animals. As of this moment we are restricting any and all surface water diversions from Shingle Creek and its tributaries including the irrigation of forage crops and hay production in an effort to support fish and fish habitat”.
The Hatchery is located adjacent to Shingle Creek but does not draw surface water from the system.
Both the hatchery and Penticton Indian Band draw water from an underground aquifer. In a recent two-year study it has been determined that flows within Shingle Creek are not tied to the use of water from the aquifer.
The hatchery is considered an enhancement operation for sockeye and chinook salmon and will actually contribute much needed flows near the mouth of the creek.
The Penticton Indian Band is engaging all water users and actively monitoring the watershed. “We will do whatever it takes to support our fish” stated Chief Gabriel “this order will be in place until rescinded by PIB Chief and Council”.