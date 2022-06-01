The Okanagan Skaha school district approved its $73 million budget Monday, which includes an 18% increase in trustee stipends.
The board gave third and final reading for its budget that includes a series of service reductions to balance a surplus of $1.2 million
Trustees will be making $2,000 more annually, effective July 1, bringing the annual pay to $13,472 for trustees, $16,859 for the chair and $15,502 for the vice-chair.
Secretary-treasurer Nicole Bittante said the stipend increase includes a 2% bump for inflation.
Additionally, trustees in Okanagan Skaha have traditionally received payment based on 10 months of activity. The increase recognizes that trustees do not stop meeting during the summer months.
Bittante said of the boards she surveyed, all based trustee stipends on 12 months of the year.
The decision to increase the stipend comes near the end of the present board’s four-year term.
The next civic election will be held Saturday, Oct. 15.
As for the budget, cost reductions will be made in areas including technology, teacher full-time equivalency, custodial staff, district administration budgets and the youth support worker contract. Additionally, the retirement banquet will be cancelled saving the district $5,000.
The budget is based on a full-time equivalency of 5,686 students for next year, a projected increase of 33 students.
Trustee Dave Stathers asked if some funds couldn’t be used from the board’s $3.4 million surplus.
Bittante said that surpluses are intended for one-time funds and it’s not sustainable over time.
“It puts the board in a much more difficult position in subsequent years,” she said.
Trustee Linda Van Alphen praised the work of the budget advisory committee plus the input offered by partner groups such as the District Parent Advisory Council and several unions.
“We really examined what people were saying,” Van Alphen said. “The more that trustees — and the public — understand about the budget in our educational system, the better. We have taken a deep dive into our operational funding.”
Okanagan Skaha Teachers Union president Kevin Epp is frustrated by the latest round of cuts.
“While I recognize the reality faced by trustees, it is heartbreaking that teachers have seen cuts to the system year after year,” Epp said in an email.
“Premier (John) Horgan stated in the Throne Speech ‘just how important in-person, in-class learning is for our children's mental health and intellectual growth,’ yet the provincial budget put no additional funding into education. In fact, when inflation is considered, school districts will be faced with funding shortfalls. Meanwhile, MLAs received a cost-of-living increase.”