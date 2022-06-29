Site clearing is expected to begin on Cartwright Mountain later this year for the Summerland Solar+Storage project.
Graham Statt, the district’s chief administrative officer, told council this week that bids for the construction contract are in – again – and staff is now ironing out details with the preferred vendor.
If all goes as planned, site clearing is expected to start in the third or fourth quarter of 2022, according to Statt.
The project was originally set to feature a one-megawatt solar array, capable of running approximately 100 homes, plus batteries to store another two megawatts of power.
However, bids received last year from companies interested in building the project put the price in the range of $10.4 million – well over the district’s $7-million budget – due to rising costs associated with increasing demand for green energy products.
Rather than increase the budget – which contains a $980,000 contribution from local taxpayers and a $6-million federal grant – council asked staff for options to reduce the scope of the project to fit within the $7-million envelope.
The chosen option maintains all the elements of the original proposal, but cuts the solar grid’s output to a range of 0.4 to 0.6 megawatt hours, and reduces battery storage capacity to a range of one to two megawatt hours.
Elsewhere in his CAO report, Statt said a contract has been awarded for a major upgrade of Giant’s Head Road and construction equipment is expected to begin arriving on site in the coming weeks with substantial completion scheduled in October.
The project will focus on a 1.6-km stretch of Giant’s Head Road between Harris and Gartrell roads. Work will include replacing a pair of aging watermains that will allow separation of irrigation and drinking water, widening and repaving the pothole-scarred road above, and creating a separated three-metre cycling path.
An additional one-kilometre section of Giant’s Head Road from Gartrell Road to Hillborn Street will be repaved only.
Earlier this year, the district received public assent via the alternate approval process to borrow up to $6.5 million for the project.