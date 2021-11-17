Penticton businesses might soon be partying like it's 1990.
With expectations that Highway 3 will be the first of the province's closed highways to re-open, the South Okanagan will likely see a surge of traffic, Mayor John Vassilaki says.
That should be good news for many businesses in the city of 33,000 people, especially during what is normally a slower time of the year, Vassilaki said Wednesday.
"We are going to have more traffic," Vassilaki said. "It might pick up the economy a little bit. Because of COVID, things have been really rough in the Interior so maybe this will help us out."
Provincial Minister of Transportation Rob Fleming will give an update this afternoon on efforts to re-open highways blocked or damaged by heavy rains, mudslides, and washouts.
Currently, Highways 1, 3, and 5 are all closed to traffic in both directions, effectively sealing off the Interior from the Lower Mainland to vehicles.
The Okanagan Connector, which links Highway 97 to Highway 5 at Merritt, opened in the fall of 1990. The freeway provided a faster way for residents of the Central and North Okanagan to get to Vancouver compared to taking Highway 3.
Given the complete washout of a bridge, Highway 5 could be closed for months, meaning Highway 3 will likely be the most frequently-used route for Okanagan residents to get to the Coast once Highway 1 re-opens, Vassilaki says.
"The old days are going to be back here for a little bit," Vassilaki said. "I believe the RCMP will put out more highway patrols to make sure that everybody's obeying the regulations. We don't need any fatalities, that's for sure, in our region."
"We are a little bit concerned about the increase in traffic. In certain ways, it'll be bad, but in other ways it'll be good," Vassilaki said.
Ron Seymour is senior reporter with The Kelowna Daily Courier.