The search for a missing Penticton couple has come to a tragic ending.
This morning (Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021) the 67-year-old man and his 56-year-old wife were located by Search and Rescue. Unfortunately, they did not survive an apparent ATV rollover in dense and steep terrain.
Early this morning, a bulletin was sent to area media asking for the public's assistance in locating the missing couple.
“We are very saddened by this loss and offer sincere condolences to their friends and family,” said Staff Sergeant Bob Vatamaniuck of the Penticton RCMP said in a statement.
“The RCMP wishes to thanks the Search and Rescue teams for their tireless and selfless work in locating the couple, as well as the public who offered a lot of support.”