Tommy Cowles, who was last seen in Penticton on Tuesday, June 20, is still missing as of Friday morning, RCMP confirmed.
Cowles is described as a Caucasian male, age 52, six feet, one inch in height, blue eyes and brown hair.
His theatre credits include Danny Zuko in Soundstage Productions version of Grease and co-founding the now-defunct Bare Bones Theatre Co. which included a production of Sleuth and The Odd Couple.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Tommy Cowles is asked to contact the BC-RCMP detachment in Penticton or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.