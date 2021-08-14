Given the current wildfire situation in B.C., which is expected to worsen over the weekend, the province is asking people to not travel to parts of the Interior until further notice.
This includes the communities of Armstrong, Spallumcheen, Okanagan Indian Band, Enderby, and parts of the Regional District North Okanagan.
Increased fire activity in the area is forecasted over the weekend, including significant winds that may move fires quickly due to the nature of the terrain.
The next 72 hours will be critical, and the province is preparing for more evacuation orders and alerts.
“We’re taking this proactive step because we want to ensure people in these communities are able to evacuate if necessary, access the supports they need, as well as the safety of our firefighters on the ground,” said Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety. “This situation is very serious and could get worse quickly.”
There are multiple fires and thousands of people have been evacuated from their homes, many requiring commercial accommodation.
Interior Health has also advised that non-essential travel to and from the Central Okanagan should be avoided due to the current COVID-19 outbreak.