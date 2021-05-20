After receiving a quick tutorial on the how the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen charges its 19 member municipalities and rural areas for administrative overhead, Penticton city council this week voted to ask its neighbour for a full review of its billing practices.
City financial analyst Courtney Jones determined the RDOS is charging members at least $4.8 million this year for the regional district’s internal administration costs. About $1.5 million of that is based on actual service usage, while $3.3 million is billed out based on tax assessments.
Jones suggested that basing overhead charges on tax assessments could unfairly burden municipalities like Penticton, which is on the hook for 15% of the $4.8 million.
“Often municipalities have higher tax assessment levels due to density within the municipality, however the municipality may have duplication of the same resources as the regional district and does not utilize regional district services to the same higher level that electoral areas utilize,” Jones said in her report to council.
Coun. Frank Regehr, who led the drive for a review of RDOS overhead billing practices, said the analysis clearly shows that, in some cases, “there’s no correlation between service provided and the allocation to the individual electoral areas.”
He noted past efforts to have the RDOS undertake a full review of its overhead allocation practices went nowhere, so he persuaded council to send a letter to the RDOS to renew that request.
Council later voted 5-1 in favour of doing just that. The lone holdout was Coun. Judy Sentes.
“The part that I’m most concerned with is that I feel it’s inappropriate to tell (the RDOS) how to do their business,” said Sentes, who occupies one of Penticton’s four seats on the RDOS board.
“I think we can ask, and I think if we get an answer were not comfortable with perhaps we can ask again, but I really can’t support telling them how they should do their functioning.”
In reply, Mayor John Vassilaki suggested a review would represent a show of good faith on the part of the RDOS.
“It never hurts to be more transparent to the public that pays all those taxes,” said Vassilaki, who also sits on the RDOS board.
“The more transparency we show, the more respect – not only the city council, but the board of the RDOS – we will also receive from everybody concerned.”