City officials are more than doubling the notification radius in which residents will be alerted to proposed developments in their neighbourhoods.
Under the change approved by council Tuesday, notifications will now be sent to people living within 100 metres of a site that’s the subject of a public hearing or application for a development variance permit or temporary use permit.
The radius is currently set at 45 m, and the push to broaden it was led by Mayor John Vassilaki.
“For many years now, I’ve been getting emails, letters, phone calls from folks who had large developments taking place in their neighbourhood, but they weren’t notified by the city,” explained Vassilaki.
The mayor said recent development proposals, such as a 151-unit apartment complex at 435 Green Ave. W. that council rejected in the face of strong public opposition, brought the issue to the fore.
Such projects, continued Vassilaki, have the potential to greatly impact neighbours’ lives and families, and “I believe that they should have a say as to what’s happening there.”
While council approved the change unanimously, some members warned it could do more harm than good in particularly dense neighbourhoods.
“I know we all want the opinions of the neighbours, but the wider out we go, the more it’s not neighbours,” said Coun. Campbell Watt.
A staff comment attached to council’s agenda package states that extending the radius from 45 to 100 m will increase by 393% the total area subject to notifications, which could result in four times as many notices going out.
“The cost of notifications is built into the application fees,” staff noted, so those fees “will be increased accordingly.”
West Kelowna is the only other Okanagan community with a 100-m notification area; Summerland is set at 60, Kelowna at 50 and Vernon at 30.