Penticton’s mayor will push for reduced power rates during budget deliberations later this year to continue providing relief to residents and businesses who are still struggling through the pandemic.
“I was hoping that we don’t only not have increases but to have decreases in the electrical (rates), but that’s my own personal view on the matter,” said John Vassilaki.
“That way we can help the community to get out of the economic problems – especially the commercial and industrial (users) of our electrical utility who pay enormous amounts.”
City staff on Tuesday presented council with a slate of proposed utility rate increases, but elected officials deferred discussion on the matter until budget time.
The proposed increases – including 2% hikes to water and power rates – would generate approximately $1.2 million in revenue for the city utilities and cost the average residential customer an extra $4.26 per month, while the average commercial customer would shell out an additional $23.82 per month.
The increases would mark an abrupt shift from a more charitable approach to utility rates the city has taken since the pandemic was declared in early 2020.
In April 2020, council implemented a 10% cut to all utility rates for the remainder of the year, then followed that with a 3% cut to power rates in its 2021 budget.
Coun. Judy Sentes noted those “significant” measures were meant “to try to help the community through unprecedented times” resulting from the pandemic, which is still going strong.
Coun. Frank Regehr asked for staff to provide information on the health of the electrical utility’s reserve account when debate resumes on rate increases. The fund, which is intended to cover capital costs associated with the power system, had a balance of $5.2 million at the end of 2020.
The only official who pushed back against potential rate reductions was Coun. Katie Robinson.
“This might not be a popular view, but in all the budgets and all the increases or decreases that I’ve seen down through the years, the one thing that stands out the most is that if you don’t keep up with inflation, you’re going in reverse,” said Robinson.
“So, it’s rather altruistic to stand there and say we don’t want to see an increase or even go as far as to say we’d like to see a decrease, but the unfortunate fact is you’re just setting up another council for a double-digit (increase) somewhere in the future.”
While it will revisit utility rates another time, council did, however, approve a slate of general fee increases that is expected to increase revenue by $101,000. The increases, most of which are simply meant to keep pace with inflation, cover everything from dog licences and arena rentals to cemetery plots and building permits.