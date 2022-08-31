We’re less than a month away from the return of Okanagan Vinyl Fest.
The ninth-annual edition of the fundraiser for the Peach City Community Radio Society, CFUZ 92.9 FM, is due to return Sept. 25 to the Penticton Seniors’ Drop-In Centre following a two-year hiatus that stemmed from the pandemic.
Billed as arguably the largest single-day sale of records and audio gear in the B.C. Interior, patrons can comb through the collections of dozens of vendors to find vinyl gems.
The event will be broadcast live with CFUZ programmers spinning vinyl all day and on-air interviews taking place with buyers, sellers and local businesses who sponsor the event.
Admission costs $3 at the door from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., while early birds can get in at 9 a.m. with a $5 ticket.