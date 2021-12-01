Penticton easily smashed an 80-year-old temperature record on Wednesday.
At noon, the temperature at the Penticton Airport was 19 C, well above the previous all-time high for Dec. 1 of 11.1 C, which was set in 1941, according to Environment Canada.
Summerland was at 20 C, topping the record of 11.3 C it set in 2012, while Osoyoos was at 14 C, still above its previous record of 12.3 C that was also established in 2012.
The unseasonably high temperatures are a result of a series of atmospheric rivers that rolled across the Pacific Ocean and pummelled B.C. with rain over the past few weeks.
But enjoy it while you can: daytime highs in the region are expected to hover around the freezing mark beginning Friday with periods of snow also in the forecast.