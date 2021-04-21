Now is not the time to shift more of the tax burden from residential properties to commercial properties, says Penticton’s mayor.
“Small businesses in our community really, really have gone down the tube... and I feel really sorry for all those folks that are just hanging by a string trying to survive without declaring bankruptcy in their business, so I think we should put this aside for another year to see what happens with COVID,” John Vassilaki said Tuesday as council was presented with options for adjusting the so-called business tax multiplier.
“And the other reason I’m bringing this up now is I see the federal government and the provincial government in their budgets, they all have given something back to the citizens… and I believe it’s time for us to do the same,” continued Vassilaki.
“We depend on our small businesses for our community to survive and to employ… the majority of the people in our city, and if we don’t give them a break I think things are going to start going backwards instead of forward.”
(Vassilaki, whose family has large real estate holdings, also noted 75% of the properties he owns are residential, “so I’m going to be losing not gaining if my proposal goes forward.”)
The multiplier is used to adjust the balance between how much of the city’s overall tax requisition is paid by owners of residential and commercial properties. It’s based on the assumption that owners of commercial properties, which are expected to generate revenue, can handle more of the burden.
In 2020, the multiplier was set at 1.75, meaning that for every $1 a residential owner paid in property tax, a business owner paid $1.75.
The multiplier declined from 2009 to 2016 as past councils sought to make the city more attractive to businesses, but since then has been rising slowly in step with the current council’s plan to push it to 2 by 2021.
That plan went off the rails in 2020 as a result of the pandemic, which prompted council to reduce it to 1.75 to give businesses a break.
At present, the average multiplier across the Okanagan is 2.15, while across B.C. it’s 2.6.
Residential properties account for approximately 74% of the total tax roll in Penticton. The city’s tax requisition in the 2021 budget is set at $36.5 million, which will make up only about 31% of total forecast revenue. The balance will come mainly from grants, sales of services and utility fees.
Staff outlined three scenarios for council to consider ahead of its May 4 meeting, when the tax rates will be set for 2021:
Scenario 1: BTM = 2
Average residential tax bill: $1,748
Average business tax bill: $8,992
Scenario 2: BTM = 1.91
Average residential tax bill: $1,769
Average business tax bill: $8,695
Scenario 3: BTM = 1.82
Average residential tax bill: $1,784
Average business tax bill: $8,370.