Quietly, one by one, Kelowna is losing many of its older, historical buildings.
The latest, of course, is the Tolko lumber mill – originally the Simpson sawmill built in the 1930s.
“There is talk of the buildings along the west side of the property being kept – the original stores, welding and machine shops – as a historic and repurposed remnant,” said Sharron Simpson, whose grandfather Stanley M. Simpson established a sawmill, box factory and veneer plant on the Manhattan Beach site in the early 1930s.
“Another solid taller building closer to the middle of the property which has wonderful large wooden beams and some enormous planking on the walls, will also be retained along with a roofed loading platform which was likely used for loading plywood onto rail cars. But plans change, so who knows? And, oh yes, the tug, the MV Stanley M, may remain at the site – though beached.”
The legacy of the sawmill that was such a pivotal part of the community’s history should be acknowledged by the city and Holar Developments (owned by Timber Investments – the family business that also owns Tolko) which is working on the mill site’s redevelopment plan, she said.
“The sawmill paid taxes which helped the city grow and become a better place to live. It donated to community events, gave employment opportunities to generations for many years, left a legacy in the Simpson Covenant designating the Civic Centre and Stuart Park for public use, and sold, at less than market price, the land for Kelowna Community Theatre and former RCMP building.”
Upon his death, Stanley M. Simpson also established the Know MountainTrust. In the early 2000s, its funds were used to build the Pioneer Pavilion and the caretaker’s residence at the top of Knox Mountain.
“The Civic Centre/Stuart Park site was previously the Kelowna Sawmill site (owned by David Lloyd Jones) which my grandfather bought in 1942. It burned down in 1944, production was moved to the Manhattan Beach site,” Simpson explained. “After the Second World War, the city approached my grandfather to purchase that land as a potential civic centre. The lakeshore was added and a covenant as to its public use and ownership was signed in 1946. About 15 years ago, the city challenged the covenant’s validity and lost.”
Simpson admits she has no more input to the Tolko redevelopment process than anyone in the public domain. “But I have let it be known that Tolko cannot appropriate the history of the site’s other (previous) owners. They are just the last kids on the block even though they are the ultimate beneficiaries. The 90 years of sawmill history on the site is not all their history to claim.”
Simpson reached out to Tolko last year and asked if she could have a “nostalgia tour” of the site.
“What started out as a half-hour tour with the then-manager turned into a three-hour trip down memory lane for me as we walked into and out of every building, and climbed every staircase,” she recalled. “I toured the booms on the tugboat, the MV Stanley M, and wandered through the pretty-much condemned
plywood plant. It was spectacular.”
Simpson does much more than reminisce. She wrote a historical book called Boards, Boxes and Bins: Stanley M. Simpson and the Okanagan Lumber Industry. She also wrote an article about her grandfather and the mill for a recent Okanagan Historical Society report.
As well, she donated 1,000 mill photos and considerable memorabilia, such as tin tops, a sawdust shovel, felt crests from the company baseball teams and an early 1900 company ledger, to the UCBO Special Collections and Archives.
About a year ago, she wrote a guest editorial for The Daily Courier arguing Kelowna is a tough place to get people interested in our earlier history.
“No one’s watching as more local history is demolished which pretty much reflects my thoughts at the height of the Tolko demolition. Maybe this is how progress works. The community just moves on and what’s past is past. But the rain-soaked day I wrote the article – reflecting on how it was all disappearing and no one was paying any attention, pretty much summed it up,” she said.
“It upsets me when no one wants to capture what we’re losing. For example, the Coronation/Cawston area – essentially behind the old Daily Courier offices – is an old, storied neighbourhood that is being eradicated for multi-family developments but is full of sweet old homes, old stone fences and stories. It was where people who worked in the mill and the canneries along Ellis Street lived and rode their bikes to work. Some of the old chicken coops and the old sawdust sheds are still in the backyards.”
She tried to convince the Okanagan Heritage Museum, Okanagan Regional Library, Okanagan Historical Society and UBCO to take photos and write about the area before it was obliterated. “Sadly, there was no interest,” Simpson said.
“As time moves on and our community changes and disappears, it seems we can only hang onto what was through our stories which then, periodically, get pulled out and told again and again. The important part is that we have written the stories and taken the pictures, and hopefully, the new mill site will showcase some of what was. So I’m pretty much at peace.”
Sutherland Park in the North End remains one of her special places.
“It is a gem of a little park, manageably busy, and the perfect friendly place to launch a kayak. The likelihood of it staying that way, however, is not great with the redevelopment plans for the bay waterfront. The sludge on the lake bottom, if you happen to stand in it, is pretty gross, however,” she said with a laugh.
“I think this is a one-in-a-lifetime opportunity to create a signature development that will showcase Kelowna as the leading-edge progressive community I think it could be. However, they will need to ensure that a large part of this piece of land is kept as open space,” Simpson added. “It should also provide space for a community amenity – ideally in my view, a performing art centre – and make sure the requisite residential development is built away from the waterfront.”
Despite the pledges to make the space special, Simpson is doubtful.
“Likely? I’m not convinced. I think it may become a cookie-cutter replica of something from the Lower Mainland. Nice but signature? I’m hopeful.”