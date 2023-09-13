Update: It’s going to be a few more weeks before Penticton city council considers new regulations to crack down on abandoned shopping carts.
Council was set to consider the matter Tuesday night, but postponed it to the next meeting Oct. 3 when time started running short due to other lengthy matters on the agenda.
Five years after Vernon’s ham-fisted attempt to ban shopping carts in public places went down in flames, Penticton is eyeing a gentler approach to the issue that has already drawn interest from the B.C. Civil Liberties Association due to potential impacts on homeless people.
City council was due Tuesday night to vote on having staff draw up a new bylaw with regulations that put the onus of grocery retailers to ensure carts don’t leave their premises.
Such regulations would require carts to be labelled with contact information and that grocers take reasonable steps, such as employing wheel-lock technology, to ensure carts don’t leave their properties. Other measures would include fines for grocers that don’t follow the rules and fees for storing lost carts in city yards.
“At any given time, the city can be storing 100 carts. This is a challenge from a space management perspective as space is limited at city yards. Also, a significant amount of staff time is spent on the management of this issue, with no method for cost recovery,” wrote Blake Laven, the city’s director or development services, in his report to council.
That said, “The reality of the situation is that these abandoned carts are used almost exclusively amongst the unhoused population to store belongings as they move from site to site,” added Laven.
“Restrictions on the use of shopping carts will impact this population’s ability to manage their possessions. Regulations, though, will reduce the number of carts abandoned in the community and will limit theft of carts from the stores that provide them for customer use.”
None of the parent companies for the local Real Canadian Superstore, Wholesale Club, Safeway and Save-on-Foods stores responded to The Herald’s requests for comment on the proposed regulations.
It’s a more nuanced approach than what was briefly in effect in Vernon in 2018.
That council banned shopping carts on public property in the main downtown commercial area for about two months, before reversing course in the face of opposition from groups like the B.C. Civil Liberties Association, which argued the ban was at odds with the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.
The association warned, though, that Penticton’s new regulations would need to closely scrutinized.
“The BCCLA would expect any emerging bylaw(s) to clearly define what it means for a cart to be abandoned, so that we don’t end up with a situation where private security are expected to confront people using shopping carts that have been removed from the retail premises,” said policy director Meghan McDermott in a statement Tuesday in advance of council’s vote.
“We would be very concerned if the idea is that retailers must seize carts from members of the public who are using them off-premises to escape legal liability, as this would raise a host of legal questions for us while also subjecting a vulnerable population to further surveillance, stigma, and a high likelihood of actual physical harm.”